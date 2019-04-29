Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
"Into the Wildfire" - The members of STATION 19 pack their gear and head to Los Angeles, California, to help battle a deadly wildfire raging out of control. While the team works to evacuate residents, they meet Terry (played by Patrick Duffy), and Ben makes a split-second decision that changes both of their lives. Nyle DiMarco guest stars as Dylan on the season finale of ABC's "Station 19," THURSDAY, MAY 16 (9:01-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
"Into the Wildfire" was written by Stacy McKee and directed by Paris Barclay.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Stacy McKee ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.
"Station 19" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
