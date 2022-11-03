Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022
8:00-9:01 p.m. – SHARK TANK: “1408” (1408)
Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC's "Dragon's Den" returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one's office look and help them escape the office feel.
An entrepreneur FROM Spokane, Washington, pitches his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes; while an entrepreneur FROM San Diego, California, hopes the Sharks go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device. A husband and wife FROM Plano, Texas, hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection.
In a "Shark Tank" update, Sarah Morety FROM Santa Monica, California, and her investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran update us on Curie, her aluminum-free deodorant and natural product line.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Peter Jones.
"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
Watch a preview of the new season here:
An entrepreneur FROM Spokane, Washington, pitches his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes; while an entrepreneur FROM San Diego, California, hopes the Sharks go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device. A husband and wife FROM Plano, Texas, hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection.
In a "Shark Tank" update, Sarah Morety FROM Santa Monica, California, and her investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran update us on Curie, her aluminum-free deodorant and natural product line.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Peter Jones.
"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
Watch a preview of the new season here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ALASKA DAILY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! When someone FROM Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Watch a video trailer of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond. “Attack Ad” was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! “Rhinestones and Roses” was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ALASKA DAILY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! When someone FROM Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Watch a video trailer of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond. “Attack Ad” was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! “Rhinestones and Roses” was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!