Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, June 3, 2021

Guest starring is Matthew Glave as Tommy Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Abigail Spencer as Misha, and more.

May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, June 3, 2021 While REBEL tries to convince a key witness to testify in their case against Stonemore Medical, Lana confronts Grady about someone from his past.

Guest starring is Matthew Glave as TOMMY Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Jeff Doucette as Daniel, Nina Millin as Judge Katerina Bobiak, Leonard Roberts as Randall Vokelberg, Peter Paige as Karsten Vokelberg and Tyee Tilghman as Steve Rainey.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.

She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When REBEL applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.


