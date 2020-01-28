Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
"This Charming Man" - Rainbow is excited to go on her first real date with Bryce for Valentine's Day, but when her friends weigh in on the rules and expectations, she becomes very nervous. Alicia is wary to let Rainbow start dating and invites Bryce's parents over for dinner to cross-examine them; and Paul gets into a fight with Bryce's dad over politics on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Luca Luhan as Bryce, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Amy Holland Pennell as Nancy and Tug Coker as Ken.
"This Charming Man" was written by Andrew Ti and directed by Michael Spiller.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
