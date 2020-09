Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Thursday, September 24, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"58th Episode Celebration" - Yes, it's totally random and that's what makes it BLANK! We are celebrating the way only "Match Game" knows how with Alec Baldwin at the helm and plenty of hilarious hijinks. The "58th Episode Celebration" of "Match Game" airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Celebrity panelists for Sept. 24 include the following:Jerry Ferrara ("Power"; "Think Like A Man"; "Sully"; "Entourage")Constance Zimmer ("Condor"; "Shameless"; "UnREAL")Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")Caroline Rhea ("Women of a Certain Age"; "The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin")Ross Mathews (Red Carpet staple; judge,"RuPaul's Drag Race")Dascha Polanco ("In the Heights")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Nikkie Bendross (hometown: Covington, Georgia), Mark Drum (hometown: Astoria, New York), John Larocchia (hometown: Bellmore, New York) and Julie Rothe (hometown: San Antonio, Texas)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

