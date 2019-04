Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 17, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Window of Opportunity" - While Fitz and Enoch struggle in space, Sarge and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, MAY 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.Guest starring is Lucas Bryant, Matt O'Leary, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis, Paul Telfer and Sola Bamis."Window of Opportunity" was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode closer to the airdate.