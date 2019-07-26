Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 8, 2019
"It's Like Playing Golf in Space" - On this week's all-new "Holey Moley," one contestant brings a new mascot to the course - her dog! Another is seeking redemption and returning to the mini-golf course for the first time since he overslept the morning of his mini-golf regional final tournament. Meanwhile, our all-star commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore work on the official "Holey Moley" chant. Plus, a legendary actor stops by the course to help guest commentate. Course Marshall Joe takes the spotlight on "Log Roll" to assist with a fallen log and hidden golf balls, while a trio of jump ropers on "The Distractor" doesn't stop our two competitors who head to a tiebreaker round on the hole. But that's not the best tiebreaker of the night, as the final hole, "Mt. Holey Moley," leads to a sudden-death putt-off between two of our finalists where the winner takes all. This episode of "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, AUG. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Every Thursday, "Holey Moley," ABC's hit mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley." At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
Contestants featured in this episode include the following:
Jeffrey Barber - Burbank, CA
Katherine Bottoms - Santa Barbara, CA
Laurel Gill - San Diego, CA
Carlos Graham - Campbell, CA
Lam Le - Orange, CA
John Lepak - La Habra Heights, CA
Tom Loftus - Minneapolis, MN
Pam Murray - Manhattan, NY
Courtney Rice - Gulfport, MS
Jenielle Rowe - Bronx, NY
Jordan Rubin - Encino, CA
Seshia-lei Telles - Tualatin, OR
"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
