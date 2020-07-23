Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 6, 2020

"It's Apple Sauce Time!" - This week's all-new episode of "Holey Moley" features the "president of mini-golf," a competitor who holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu and one who loves applesauce. On Buns & Wieners, one contestant uses a never-before-seen strategy to get across the rotating dogs; and later on Dragons Breath, one "superhero" finds out if his superpowers include being fireproof. Guest judges Greg Louganis, Steve Guttenberg and "Holey Moley" mascot Sir Goph join in the fun for the last Diving Range of the season. The final round on fan-favorite Hole Number Two is a face-off between East coast and West coast, where the two compete for a spot in the season finale and the chance to win the ultimate $250,000 grand prize on THURSDAY, AUG. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Andrea - Hempstead, NYAaron - Ocean City, NJLauren - New Haven, CTUzo - Bronx, NYKris - Chandler, AZMallory - Santa Barbara, CAJames - Inglewood, CAGabi - Las Vegas, NV"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.

