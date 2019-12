Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Hosted by Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about chemistry.In this romantic approach to dating, eligible singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.Our two singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection with in the all-new "Episode 2: Cy & Beau" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-102) (TV-PG L)