Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Hosted by Jenna Dewan, FLIRTY DANCING is the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about chemistry.
In this romantic approach to dating, eligible singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.
Our two singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection with in the all-new "Episode 2: Cy & Beau" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-102) (TV-PG L)
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Monday, December 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, December 29, 2019
In this romantic approach to dating, eligible singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet, rather than swept to the left or right on a phone.
Our two singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing THE ONE with whom he/she has the strongest connection with in the all-new "Episode 2: Cy & Beau" episode of FLIRTY DANCING airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FLD-102) (TV-PG L)