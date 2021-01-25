Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 11, 2021

Paul Reubens, Nicole Byer, and Joel McHale appear on this episode.

Jan. 25, 2021  
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants.

Paul Reubens (playing for Feeding America), Nicole Byer (playing for Okra Project) and Joel McHale (playing for Union Rescue Mission) appear as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

