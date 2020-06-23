Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 12, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"NFLPA Hall of Famers vs NFLPA Rising Stars" - It's a clash of the NFLPA titans when NFL Hall of Fame icons challenge some of the most thrilling of the NFL's rising stars, who may one day be voted into the renowned Hall of Fame. This all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team NFLPA Hall of Famers - playing for the Professional Athletes FoundationBruce Smith - Hall of Fame defensive endMichael Irvin- Hall of Fame wide receiverOrlando Pace - Hall of Fame offensive tackleCris Carter - Hall of Fame wide receiverKevin Greene - Hall of Fame linebackerTeam NFLPA Rising Stars - playing for C.H.A.M.P.S.Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos wide receiverMarlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens cornerbackDarius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts linebackerDamien Williams - Kansas City Chiefs running backAaron Jones - Green Bay Packers running back"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.