Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 14, 2021

Kat wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend, but she doesn't have anyone to go with her. Her friends convince her to go alone, but she makes a last-minute change of plans. Meanwhile, after being left in charge of the café, Randi and Phil have trouble with the new register in the all-new "Vacation" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 14 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-103) (TV-14 D, L)

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory") as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she's single - and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat's mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, "Mike & Molly," "Sisters"), views her daughter's single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness.

Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt, "One On One"), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed "non" cat person, and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, "The Cool Kids," "Will & Grace"), who recently broke up with his longtime partner.

Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson, "American Horror Story," "30 Rock"), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street, working with his friend, CARTER (Julian Gant, "Good Girls").