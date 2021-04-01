Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Three months after Ronald's escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn't coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files.

Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble. It's time to meet the Kleinsassers.

"Catastrophic Thinking" was written by Annakate Chappell and Mathew Tinker, and directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

"All Kinds of Snakes" was written by Elwood Reid and Maria Sten, and directed by Stephen Kay.