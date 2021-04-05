Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan and Adam Swain as Tyrell.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, ROME and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father. (TV-14)

Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou BETTY Jr. as Walter, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Jenny Brizard as Martine Epps, Karen Robinson as Florence, Jillian Fargey as Dr. Reeves, Gary Sanghera as Dr. Wolman, Jason W. Wong as Professor KENNEDY and Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez (VO).

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

