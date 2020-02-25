Scoop: Coming Up on a MODERN FAMILY Marathon Episode on ABC - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

"Las Vegas" - The adults are Vegas-bound when Jay hooks them up with Excelsior Level hotel accommodations, courtesy of one of his big clients; but after learning there's an even higher level, Jay becomes obsessed with upgrading. Meanwhile, everyone's sneaking around when Claire secretly hits the tables to win back money she lost years ago; Phil goes underground auditioning for a secret society of magicians; Cam ducks out of a spa day with Mitch to join their friend's bachelor party shenanigans, and Gloria is determined to hide a female version of dog butler Barkley from Jay, on the series' special "Modern Marathon," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/26/14)

Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest cast includes Fred Armisen as Langham, Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as Tim, Stephen Merchant as Stevens, Nikki Gigiorgio as Masseuse #1, Ivy Lee as Masseuse #2, Terrell Lee as Security Guard, Patton Oswalt as Ducky Schindler, Elaine Carroll as Deb, Glenn Aldrich as Croupier, Michelle McCoy as Jessica, Dominic Calandra as Harry, Kim Renee as Blackjack Dealer, Ray Laska as Burt and Ed Alonzo as Kaiser Mayhem.

"Las Vegas" was written by Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh and Bill Wrubel, and directed by Gail Mancuso.





