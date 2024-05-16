Scoop: Coming Up on THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After Carissa’s friends tell Beef he needs to be more romantic, he takes her on a full day of consecutive dates. Honeybee and Judy plan their second annual opening of “The Tobin Family Pool” in the all-new “Fifty Worst Dates Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, May 19 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-417) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Entering its fourth season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy’s older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his wife, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother Ham (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (voicing herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.



Season Four kicks off when Ham enlists his family for help in finding an exciting story about Alaska for his public speaking class. Judy, Beef, and Honeybee pitch competing stories for Ham to select FROM and end up secretly drawing FROM Top Gun, Good Will Hunting, and The Matrix in the process. The season features all new adventures and special guest stars, including Jane Lynch, Guy Fieri, Jon Hamm, Jack McBrayer, Murray Bartlett and Colin O’Donaghue.



The series was created and written by Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Comments