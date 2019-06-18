Scoop: Coming Up on THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS - Sunday, July 7, 2019
Editor's note: This is episode six of the special limited broadcast run of the first season of the CBS ALL ACCESS original series. All three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT are available to stream now on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service.
"Social Media and Its Discontents" - After landing tech mogul Neil Gross as a new client, the firm is tasked with finding a way to combat hate speech on his social media platform. Also, Maia's suspicions about her father grow after Uncle Jax pays an unwelcome visit, and Lucca and Colin's romance heats up, on THE GOOD FIGHT, Sunday, July 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife," where an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart and Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's pre-eminent African American-owned law firms.
During season one, the series stars Ms. Baranski, Ms. Jumbo and Ms. Leslie, along with Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. Robert and Michelle King created the series and serve as showrunner/executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Mr. Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.
