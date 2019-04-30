Scoop: Coming Up This May on HBO's ON TOUR WITH ASPERGER'S ARE US

Coming Up This May on HBO's ON TOUR WITH ASPERGER'S ARE US:



Episode 3

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Noah, Ethan, Jack and New Michael spend the night at an RV park before dealing with unexpected audience feedback in North Carolina. After New Michael celebrates his love of a musical idol at a special event, the guys take to the stage in Tennessee, where he vexes the others by deciding to drink during the show.



Episode 4

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

The troupe goes sightseeing in Chicago before travelling to Ohio to perform a challenging show in Cincinnati that quickly spins out of control, leaving Noah frustrated with New Michael. Noah returns to his hometown of Dayton, where he reflects on his childhood, and the guys do a show that promises to get them back on track.



Episode 5

Debut date: THURSDAY, MAY 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

With a week left to go in the tour, Ethan begins to doubt himself and the purpose of the group's cross-country journey. Facing their worst RV issues yet, the guys fight to make it on time to a show in Seattle, where Noah's dad is due to attend.



Episode 6 (season finale)

Debut date: THURSDAY, MAY 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

As their six-week tour comes to an end, Noah, Ethan, Jack and New Michael prepare for a final show in Los Angeles and reflect on their experiences, bidding goodbye to their temperamental RV and a whirlwind life on the road



The show will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



ON TOUR WITH ASPERGER'S ARE US is executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Carolyn Craddock, Alex Lehmann and Sean Bradley; directed by Alex Lehmann; produced by Chris Dowling; director of photography, Steven Paul; edited by Page Marsella and Jay Deuby; music by Christopher French.





