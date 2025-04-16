STARZ Sets Premiere for OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the highly anticipated prequel series, will premiere Friday, August 8, on STARZ. The series brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, promising two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart.

A stand-alone prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” features new cast, characters and stories welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know. New episodes of the timeless romantic drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In addition to Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, who play the parents of “Outlander’s” central couple, Claire and Jamie, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

