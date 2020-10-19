SHOWTIME Signs Regina Hall to First-Look Deal

She will develop and produce television projects under her production company.

Regina Hall (BLACK MONDAY, Girls Trip) has signed a first-look deal with SHOWTIME, where she will develop and produce television projects under her production company, Rh Negative. Already in development is a one-hour comedy special featuring Hall as star and executive producer. The announcement was made today by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

"Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera," said Israel. "She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on BLACK MONDAY, she hilariously destroys every scene she's in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate."

Hall has starred in the Scary Movie, The Best Man and Think Like A Man franchises. Other credits include global box office hit Girls Trip, About Last Night, People Places Things and The Hate You Give. Her work in Support the Girls earned her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African-American Film Critics Association. She also received Film Independent Spirit, National Society of Film Critics and Gotham Award nominations for her work in the movie.

Hall currently stars in and serves as producer on the Showtime comedy series BLACK MONDAY, which was recently renewed for a third season. She will executive produce and star in the occult drama, Master, and is currently in production on the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. She can next be seen in Breaking News in Yuba County, set for release January 29.

"I am excited to call Showtime home," Hall said. "Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories."

