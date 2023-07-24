Ryan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort Channel

The hit 80’s show ALF is premiering on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel this Saturday (7/29).

By: Jul. 24, 2023

In anticipation of hit 80’s show ALF, premiering on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel this Saturday (7/29), Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort has partnered with ALF Creator Paul Fusco, alongside Shout! Studios, to bring new original ALF content to Maximum Effort Channel.

The ALF episodes will be surrounded by sponsored content, called “Maximum Moments,” for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring, featuring ALF himself. 

Ryan Reynolds, Maximum Effort’s co-founder, says of the news, “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

‘Maximum Moments’ can be viewed on-air for the first time on Maximum Effort Channel during the ALF “Caturday” Marathon on Saturday, 7/29. The marathon will feature episodes of ALF, whose lead infamously loves to eat cats, along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original Podcats: The Pawdcast.

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play. 



