REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 
 
This week features an interview with Ray Romano, award-winning actor and comedian who directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the new film “Somewhere in Queens.” This week’s panel discussion includes Laura Coates, CNN's Chief Legal Analyst and host of “Laura Coates Live” and Walter Kirn, novelist and co-host of the podcast “America This Week.”
 
The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.” 
 
Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.  
 
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey. 



