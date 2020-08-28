RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Thursday 8/27/20

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET):

Outperformed both FOX and ABC in the timeslot in total viewers.

Was even in 18-49 from a week ago and saw a 17% week-to-week increase in total viewers: 2.8 million vs. 2.4 million.

The previous full season of "The Wall" in 2017-18 reached 34 million viewers.

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET):

Was even in 18-49 from a week ago and saw an 11% increase in total viewers: 2.1 million vs. 1.9 million.

Combines with the episode's original telecast on March 26 (3.8 million viewers) to total 5.9 million persons and more than 10 million when including delayed viewing.

For the 2019-20 September-to-May season, "SVU" reached more than 44 million viewers.

The Sept. 26 "SVU" season debut has multiplied its 18-49 rating by six times with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.75 in L+SD to a 4.53, +504%) and increased by +8.6 million persons in total viewers (3.8 million to 12.4 million).

It was #2 in 18-49 and total viewers among the Big 4 covering the convention.

NBC's convention coverage was also #2 in the news friendly 25-54 demo.

The 18-49 demo and total viewers were even from last Thursday's Democratic National Convention coverage.

A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.

