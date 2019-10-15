Producer, Director, Screenwriter And Filmmaker Honorees Announced For Hollywood Film Awards

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that some of this year's brightest talent from behind the camera will be honored at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." Writer/Director/Producer Bong Joon Ho will receive the "Hollywood Filmmaker Award" for the Palme d'Or winner "Parasite," which opened to record-breaking box office and is being hailed by critics as one of the best movies of the year. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, longtime producing partner of Martin Scorsese, will be receiving the "Hollywood Producer Award" for "The Irishman." Critics have been calling the film a masterpiece since opening the New York Film Festival. It is one of several films Koskoff has produced this year. James Mangold will receive the "Hollywood Director Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," which already has audiences buzzing with excitement and Anthony McCarten, whose words have paved the way for many award-winning acting turns, will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award" for "The Two Popes." Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



ABOUT THE HONOREES

"Parasite," which won the Palme d"Or at this year's Cannes International Film Festival and has grossed over $91 million globally to date, is the seventh feature film from acclaimed writer / director Bong Joon Ho. His celebrated filmography includes "Barking Dogs Never Bite" (2000), "Memories of Murder" (2003), "The Host" (2006), "Mother"(2009), "Snowpiercer" (2013) and "Okja" (2017). The modern-day classic "Memories of Murder" delves into the investigation behind a well-known serial murder case that was never solved, depicting the authoritarian era of the time with satire and sharp insight. "The Host" takes as its basis the abduction of a young girl by a strange creature that crawls out of the Han River, turning the monster movie genre on its head while also issuing stinging social commentary. "Mother," the story of a woman trying to protect her son from a murder charge, is a dark portrait of motherly love taken to the extreme, while the SF film "Snowpiercer" portrays the last remnants of humanity in a future world that has been frozen over due to mankind's overdone efforts to fix global warming. Finally, "Okja" tells of the country girl Mija's adventure to rescue the genetically-engineered "super pig" she raised from the profit-driven corporation that owns it.



Known for his vision, socially incisive wit and twisting of genre conventions, Bong Joon Ho has continually raised questions about social institutions and the inequities of society with his unique blend of humor, emotion and suspense. In this sense, "Parasite" is both highly characteristic of Bong Joon Ho's work, while at the same time evolving to a new level that has gripped audiences and critics alike since its debut at Cannes.



Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Producer) is President of Production for Sikelia Productions, working alongside Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese on all aspects of his film and television projects. Koskoff was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and PGA award for "The Wolf of Wall Street." She won an Emmy award in 2011 for "George Harrison: Living in the Material World. "



Her credits include: "The Irishman," "Joker," "Uncut Gems," "Port Authority," "The Souvenir" Part 1 and 2, "The Ciambra," "Long Strange Trip," "Silence," "Bleed For This," "Vinyl," "Bad Hurt," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Hugo," "George Harrison: Living in the Material World," "Boardwalk Empire," "A Letter To Elia," "Public Speaking," "Shutter Island," "Shine A Light," "The Betrayal," and "The Departed."



Koskoff, who began her career assisting director/producer Ted Demme, is currently in pre-production on Martin Scorsese's "Killers of The Flower Moon," which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.



James Mangold (Director, Producer) is an Oscar nominated writer and director whose work defies easy categorization. Leapfrogging from Sundance indie to cop noir, psychological drama to romantic fantasy, pulp horror to musical biopic, traditional western to round the world caper, two films starring a beloved Marvel hero, and now, with his tenth feature, "Ford v Ferrari," Mangold continues to expand his repertoire while keeping constant the humanist themes, intimate moving performances, striking imagery and staging that have come to define and unify his work. Award winning films Mangold has written and directed include "Heavy," "Cop Land," "Girl Interrupted," "Walk the Line," "3:10 to Yuma," and "Logan."



Anthony McCarten is a three-time Academy Award nominee and BAFTA-winning screenwriter and producer. A true master of the biopic, McCarten has continually proven his innate ability to craft stories about a wide array of notable figures in a profoundly intimate way that reveals the most human, relatable sides of their lives. Impressively, McCarten's last three screenplays have garnered Academy Award wins for each of their respective lead actors and Best Picture nominations for all three features as well.



McCarten's next film will be Netflix's "The Two Popes," set for release this Fall. Another biopic written by McCarten, the film centers on Pope Benedict XVI, played by Anthony Hopkins, and Pope Francis, played by Jonathan Pryce, exploring a rare moment when, for the first time in 700 years, two Popes were alive at the same time. Last year, McCarten's film "Bohemian Rhapsody" defied expectations to become a global phenomenon, earning over $900 million at the worldwide box-office. A celebration of Queen and its legendary lead singer, the film traces the meteoric rise of the rock band, who so brazenly defied stereotypes and shattered convention, through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. Along with box-office success, the film has been recognized with several awards and nominations including, seven BAFTA nominations, two Golden Globe wins, and the distinction of becoming the most-winning film at this year's Academy Awards®, taking home four out of the five categories it was nominated in. Among McCarten's previous film credits are the acclaimed dramas "Darkest Hour," which centers on Winston Churchill and the early days of World War II, and "The Theory of Everything," an exploration of the life of Professor Stephen Hawking through the lens of his relationship with his first wife, Jane Hawking.



Joon Ho, Koskoff, Mangold, and McCarten join previously announced honorees: Shia LaBeouf who will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award," Taron Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award," Cynthia Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award," Olivia Wilde will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Awards," "Toy Story 4" will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award," Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the "Hollywood Cinematography Award" for "Jojo Rabbit," Randy Newman will receive the "Hollywood Film Composer Award" for "Marriage Story," Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland will receive the "Hollywood Editor Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Pablo Helman will receive the "Hollywood Visual Effects Award" for "The Irishman," Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow will receive the "Hollywood Sound Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the "Hollywood Costume Design Award" for "Downton Abbey," Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower will receive the "Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award" for "Rocketman" and Ra Vincent will receive the "Hollywood Production Design Award" for "Jojo Rabbit."



Additional honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.





