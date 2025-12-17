 tracker
Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening

The series will premiere on Peacock on December 27, 2025.

By: Dec. 17, 2025

On Tuesday, December 16, Peacock hosted a special screening of the streamer's new espionage thriller, The Copenhagen Test, at The Whitby Hotel. The series is led by Simu Liu, who will be making his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! in 2026.  

The premiere event kicked off with opening remarks from executive producers Thomas Brandon and Jennifer Yale, as well as executive producer and star Simu Liu ahead of the screening of the first episode, “Claymore”. The celebration continued with an cocktail reception. Check out photos from the evening below.

Attendees included star and executive producer Liu, creator and executive producer Thomas Brandon and executive producers Jennifer Yale and James Wan, and stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights movie), Sinclair Daniel, Mark O’Brien and Tony-nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America). Also in attendance were The Copenhagen Test guest stars Adina Porter, Sara Amini and more.

The thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies. 

In addition to Liu and Barrera, the cast also features Broadway's Brian D’Arcy James (Hamilton, Into the Woods). The show will premiere on Peacock on December 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Peacock

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Simu Liu

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image

Mark O'Brien, Melissa Barrera, Simu Liu, Sinclair Daniel, Kathleen Chalfont

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Mark O'Brien, Thomas Brandon, James Wan, Simu Liu, Jennifer Yale, Rob Hackett, Sinclair Daniel, Melissa Barrera, Kathleen Chalfant

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Anthony Jhade, Adina Porter, Hannah Cruz, Mark O'Brien; Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Kathleen Chalfant, Sara Amini

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Adina Porter, Anthony Jhade, Hannah Cruz, Mark O'Brien, Thomas Brandon, James Wan Simu Liu, Jennifer Yale, Rob Hackett, Sinclair Daniel. Melissa Barrera, Kathleen Chalfant; Sara Amini

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Thomas Brandon, James Wan, Simu Liu, Jennifer Yale, Rob Hackett

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
James Wan and Simu Liu

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Simu Liu

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
James Wan

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Mark O'Brien

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Melissa Barrera

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Sinclair Daniel

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Kathleen Chalfont

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Melissa Barrera

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera

Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening Image
Simu Liu


