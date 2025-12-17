Photos: Simu Liu, Kathleen Chalfant, & More at THE COPENHAGEN TEST Screening

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, December 16, Peacock hosted a special screening of the streamer's new espionage thriller, The Copenhagen Test, at The Whitby Hotel. The series is led by Simu Liu, who will be making his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! in 2026.

The premiere event kicked off with opening remarks from executive producers Thomas Brandon and Jennifer Yale, as well as executive producer and star Simu Liu ahead of the screening of the first episode, “Claymore”. The celebration continued with an cocktail reception. Check out photos from the evening below.

Attendees included star and executive producer Liu, creator and executive producer Thomas Brandon and executive producers Jennifer Yale and James Wan, and stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights movie), Sinclair Daniel, Mark O’Brien and Tony-nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America). Also in attendance were The Copenhagen Test guest stars Adina Porter, Sara Amini and more.