Costume Designers Guild and Bvlgari Unveil Global Partnership

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Costume Designers Guild has announced its global partnership with the Roman jeweler, Bvlgari. This collaboration underscores the enduring commitment of both brands to creativity, craftsmanship, and the communities shaping culture.

Bvlgari will honor the costume design with the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), held on February 12, 2026, where Roman Maison will serve as a strategic partner, and reintroduce a new edition of the Guild’s statuette. The renewed statuette, which is inspired by the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was originally envisioned by designer David Le Vey and minted by Bvlgari.

Additionally, an exclusive Awards Season dinner series will bring together Oscar and Emmy-nominated costume designers, fostering meaningful connections between creative visionaries across film, television, fashion, and jewelry.

“Cinema and the arts have always been at the heart of Bvlgari’s identity. From our earliest creations to our most iconic designs, we have drawn inspiration from the power of storytelling, the emotion of performance, and the visionary spirit of those who shape culture. This partnership with the Costume Designers Guild allows us to honor creativity in its purest form, celebrating the extraordinary artists who bring imagination to life on screen. We are proud to stand alongside them, united by a shared devotion to craftsmanship, beauty and the enduring magic of cinematic artistry,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, Bvlgari CEO.

“What a dream to reimagine our magnificent partnership with Bvlgari nearly 30 years after they minted our original statuette, we are so honored,” said Terry Ann Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

“By connecting the legacy of Hollywood glamour with the rich color combinations, including the Polychroma high jewelry collection, Bvlgari’s distinctive design sensibility align seamlessly with our work as costume designers,” said Mark Bridges, award-winning costume designer.

The annual awards ceremony will take place live on Thursday, February 12 at The Ebell of Los Angeles, California. The CDGA is THE ONE night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design. Actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists come together to celebrate. The 28th CDGA host, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Turner Johnson