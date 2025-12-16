Video/Photos: Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane in NBC's HAPPY'S FACE Sneak Peek

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





NBC has shared a sneak peek look at the latest episode of Happy's Place Season 2, featuring Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane as guest stars. The sixth episode, titled "Izzy and the Professor," will air Friday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC.

When Isabella starts dating again, Bobbie can’t wait to meet her new man until she learns Isabella is dating her professor. Meanwhile, Gabby and Steve obsess over a lost phone Takoda finds in the men’s room.

Christopher Lloyd guest stars as Clive in the episode, a gentleman who has lost his phone at Happy’s Place and comes back to retrieve it. Carol Kane will play Theresa, a free-spirited woman in pursuit of justice, excitement and her husband, Clive.

Happy's Face follows Bobbie (Reba McEntire), who inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.

In Season 2, Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you're born into, but it’s the people who stand beside you, even in the workplace.

The series stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn. Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.