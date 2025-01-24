Photos: Patina Miller & More in POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STARZ has announced the highly anticipated premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” season four, set to debut on Friday, March 7, along with an exciting reveal of first-look photos from the upcoming season. New episodes of the unpredictable, star-studded, and action-packed drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Take a look at the new photos below!

Season one of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will be available for free sampling on the STARZ app and across participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms beginning January 31 through February 28. Viewers can also binge and catch up on seasons one through three of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on STARZ ahead of its season four premiere.

As previously announced, season four will introduce new cast members Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” who will join series stars Patina Miller as the formidable drug queenpin “Raquel Thomas,” MeKai Curtis as the rising and ruthless “Kanan Stark,” Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable “Unique,” and Tony Danza as the notorious Italian mobster “Stefano Marchetti.” The cast also includes Wendell Pierceand Erika Woods as “Snaps and Pop,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” and Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox.”

Season three left viewers reeling with its shocking plot twist, setting the stage for an even more intense return to South Jamaica, Queens. As the Thomas family navigates the fallout from their life-altering decisions, they remain oblivious to Unique's return and the chilling consequences of his near-death experience.

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Comments