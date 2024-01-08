Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Last night, the 81st GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Attendees included Emma Stone, Fantasia Barrino, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jason Segel, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Margot Robbie, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Billie Eillish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet, ceremony, winner's room, and more.

Winners included Emma Stone, Succession, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Barbie, and more. Check out all the winners here.

See Golden Globes photos here:

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Gosling

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Emma Stone

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Nicolas Cage

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Natalie Portman

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Orlando Bloom

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ali Wong

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Andra Day

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Dua Lipa

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Simu Liu

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Tyler James Williams

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Emma Stone

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Finneas and Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Cillian Murphy

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Robert Downey Jr.

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Paul Giamatti

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Kieran Culkin

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Matthew Macfadyen

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Lee Sung Jin

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jeremy Allen White

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ayo Edebiri

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jim Gaffigan

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ali Wong

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Martin Scorsese

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Charles Melton

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Natalie Portman

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Andra Day

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Gabriel Iglesias

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Naomi Watts

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Hari Nef

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Julianne Moore

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Dominic West

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Keri Russell

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Trevor Noah

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Florence Pugh

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Emily Blunt

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Meryl Streep

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Steven Spielberg

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Natasha Lyonne

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jim Gaffigan

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
James Marsden

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ayo Edebiri

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Paul Giamatti

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Camila Morrone

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Patrick J. Adams

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Angela Bassett

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Wanda Sykes

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Lenny Kravitz

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Elle Fanning

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Barry Keoghan

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Selena Gomez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Kristen Wiig

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Aria Mia Loberi

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Natasha Lyonne

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Selena Gomez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Hailee Steinfeld

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jeffrey Wright

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Elizabeth Banks

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Wilmer Valderrama

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Helen Mirren

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Allison Williams

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Julia Garner

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Sarah Rafferty

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Heidi Klum

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Bella Ramsey

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Tantoo Cardinal

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jo Koy

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Erika Alexander

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ariana Greenblatt

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Noah J. Ricketts

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Justin Hartley

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Quinta Brunson

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Skai Jackson

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Mario Lopez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Pedro Pascal

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Billie Eilish, Julia Gardner and Claudia Sulewski

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jason Segel and guest

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Issa Rae and Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Katharine McPhee

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jennfier Lopez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Jennfier Lopez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Michelle Yeoh

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ryan Gosling

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Ryan Gosling and Ben Affleck

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Christina Ricci

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Oprah Winfrey and Willem Dafoe

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
John Baptiste

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
George Lopez

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Issa Rae

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
James Marsden

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Dua Lipa

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Tyler James Williams

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Gayle King

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Lily Gladstone

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Patrick Adams and Gabriel Macht

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Andra Day and Jon Batiste

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Mark Hamill

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Emma Stone

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Michelle Yeoh and Naomi Watts

Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Christopher Nolan

Photos Courtesy of CBS 



