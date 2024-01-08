Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More

The Golden Globes are now available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Last night, the 81st GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Attendees included Emma Stone, Fantasia Barrino, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jason Segel, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Margot Robbie, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Billie Eillish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet, ceremony, winner's room, and more.
Winners included Emma Stone, Succession, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Barbie, and more. Check out all the winners here.
See Golden Globes photos here:
Billie Eilish
Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera
Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Gosling
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Emma Stone
Nicolas Cage
Natalie Portman
Orlando Bloom
Ali Wong
Andra Day
Dua Lipa
Simu Liu
Tyler James Williams
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Cillian Murphy
Robert Downey Jr.
Paul Giamatti
Kieran Culkin
Matthew Macfadyen
Sarah Snook
Lee Sung Jin
Jeremy Allen White
Ayo Edebiri
Jim Gaffigan
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Martin Scorsese
Charles Melton
Andra Day
Rachel Brosnahan
Margot Robbie
Gabriel Iglesias
Naomi Watts
Hari Nef
Julianne Moore
Dominic West
Keri Russell
Trevor Noah
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Florence Pugh
Emily Blunt
Meryl Streep
Steven Spielberg
Natasha Lyonne
James Marsden
Camila Morrone
Patrick J. Adams
Angela Bassett
Wanda Sykes
Lenny Kravitz
Elle Fanning
Barry Keoghan
Kristen Wiig
Hannah Waddingham
Aria Mia Loberi
Hailee Steinfeld
Jeffrey Wright
Elizabeth Banks
Dylan Mulvaney
Wilmer Valderrama
Helen Mirren
Allison Williams
Julia Garner
Sarah Rafferty
Heidi Klum
Colman Domingo
Bella Ramsey
Tantoo Cardinal
Jo Koy
Erika Alexander
Ariana Greenblatt
Noah J. Ricketts
Justin Hartley
Quinta Brunson
Skai Jackson
Mario Lopez
Pedro Pascal
Billie Eilish, Julia Gardner and Claudia Sulewski
Jason Segel and guest
Issa Rae and Danielle Brooks
Taylor Swift
Katharine McPhee
Jennfier Lopez
Michelle Yeoh
Fantasia Barrino
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Ben Affleck
Christina Ricci
Oprah Winfrey and Willem Dafoe
John Baptiste
George Lopez
America Ferrera
Issa Rae
Gayle King
Oprah Winfrey
Lily Gladstone
Patrick Adams and Gabriel Macht
Andra Day and Jon Batiste
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Mark Hamill
Michelle Yeoh and Naomi Watts
Christopher Nolan
Photos Courtesy of CBS
Videos
