Photo Flash: See New First Look Images from THE WALKING DEAD Season 10
In the ten weeks leading up to the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, AMC will be revealing information on the new season each week across TWD social platforms - photos, videos, and never before seen content.
Today, the network unveiled 10 first-look images from Season 10, which can be seen below!
Additionally, the network announced that the character of Dante, who is introduced in Season 10, will be played by Juan Javier Cardenas. Dante is rogue and fast-talking and will play a pivotal role in the story of Alexandria this season.
The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell.
It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha's horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.
But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society.
The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier
Nadia Hilker as Magna, Danai Gurira as Michonne
Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Danai Gurira as Michonne
Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon
Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Antony Azor as RJ Grimes
Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Avi Nash as Siddiq, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Blaine Kern III as Brandon - The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Sydney Park as Cyndie, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Kerry Cahill as Diane
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes