Photo Flash: GLEE Stars Jenna Ushkowitz & Kevin Hale Host Live Podcast Taping For TODAYTIX PRESENTS

"Bachelorette" favorite Andi Dorfman joined "Glee" co-stars turned besties Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz last night for the first-ever live recording of their hit podcast, "Showmance with Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz" at WeWork Now in New York City. The event is part of the TodayTix Presents live events series.

The trio dished out relationship advice with Dorfman, discussed her upcoming participation in the New York City marathon, and she weighed in on the current season of "Bachelor in Paradise." They also got the audience involved in a rousing game of "Never Have I Ever."

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson for TodayTix





