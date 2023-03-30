Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paramount+ Orders STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY

Paramount+ Orders STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY

Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production in 2024.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Paramount+ TODAY announced the series order for the all-new original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production in 2024.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

In celebration of this news, a joint announcement has been made by co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau:

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves.

The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. TODAY we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"We are excited to introduce 'Star Trek' fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the BRINK of adulthood in STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY," said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. "Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term 'Star Trek' fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic 'Star Trek' universe."

"As we continue to explore more of the 'Star Trek' universe, we're thrilled to bring STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise," said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. "Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what 'Star Trek' has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet's leaders."

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is the latest addition to the expanding "Star Trek" franchise on Paramount+, which includes the current hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PRODIGY, and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Trailer
The fabulous ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” are trying their best to get to a healing space in the season 15 video trailer. The new season features Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Sheree Whitfield, plus Courtney Rhodes, Monyetta Shaw, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and more.
Photos: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Photos Photo
Photos: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Photos
The new photos feature Kandi Buruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross posing for the The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15. The returning cast members will be joined by new friend Courtney Rhodes for the new season, alongside returning friend Monyetta Shaw.
SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Series Coming to Netflix With 2010 Film Cast Photo
SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Series Coming to Netflix With 2010 Film Cast
Netflix and UCP confirmed an all-new anime series based on SCOTT PILGRIM (official title to be announced), coming soon to Netflix. Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers/writers/showrunners.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'
March 29, 2023

Dizzy shares their new single “Open Up Wide”. A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, “Open Up Wide” explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY,
Kerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LPKerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LP
March 29, 2023

Drawing influence from the likes of Prince, Hall and Oates and Steely Dan, Charles's obsessively produced tracks land somewhere between laid-back synth pop, smooth dad rock and seductive R&B. The New Jersey-based songwriter and producer pairs his intimate falsetto with a lush palette of synthesizers and the inimitable sax stylings of Max Cudworth.
Photos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 PremierePhotos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 Premiere
March 29, 2023

Check out photos from the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, including shots of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, actors Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, Annie Mumolo, and more.
Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'
March 29, 2023

Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single “Dirty Angel,” out now. “Dirty Angel” is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record.
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver HeldensKylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens
March 29, 2023

Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit 'The Loco-Motion' which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
share