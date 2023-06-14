POLITE SOCIETY to Begin Streaming on Peacock This Weekend

Focus Features’ POLITE SOCIETY, an action-comedy film, streams exclusively on Peacock June 16.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Focus Features’ POLITE SOCIETY, an action-comedy film, streams exclusively on Peacock June 16. The certified fresh film on Rotten Tomatoes explores the importance of family, love and fighting for what you believe in. 

A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan, who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

POLITE SOCIETY is the latest addition to Peacock’s film offering from theaters including Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale RENFIELD, box office hit COCAINE BEAR, Focus Features’ A THOUSAND AND ONE and feel-good comedy CHAMPIONS. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action and adventure, kids films and more. 

Watch the trailer here:




Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

