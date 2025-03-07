PLANKTON: THE MOVIE Soundtrack Now Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plankton’s world of evil schemes gets a musical twist in the highly-anticipated animated comedy Plankton: The Movie, now streaming on Netflix. The soundtrack album for the film is also now available from Lakeshore Records. Listen to it below!

Overseen by acclaimed Music Supervisors and Soundtrack Producers Karyn Rachtman (Spongebob Squarepants Movie, Pulp Fiction, Romeo + Juliet) and Otis Rachtman (Mind Your Music NZ Ltd), Plankton: The Movie--Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album features original songs by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords). two of which are dynamic collaborations with Grammy Award® winner Linda Perry.

Additionally, Plankton: The Movie boasts vocal performances by the characters themselves. Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Jill Talley (Karen) lend their voices to several anthemic and hysterical earworms, bringing a unique authenticity to the soundtrack. Indie darling Princess Chelsea wrote and performed "You and Me," the perfect love song for everyone's favorite evil duo. Completing the soundscape is a synth-wave, orchestral hybrid score composed by New Zealand’s own Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper, paying homage to the classic SpongeBob sound while charting new sonic territory, with the orchestra performed by the Auckland Philharmonia.

The movie which is based on the Nickelodeon’s iconic animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” created by Stephen Hillenburg, comes on the heels of its 25th anniversary. As the origin story of Plankton, the hilarious animation comedy chronicles his tangled love story with his sentient computer wife which goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him. The movie was directed by Dave Needham with story by Mr. Lawrence and screenplay by Mr. Lawrence and Kaz, and Mr. Lawrence and Chris Viscardi.

