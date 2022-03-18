Oscars Musical Performers To Include Band Featuring Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker, Sheila E. & Robert Glasper; D-Nice; The Samples Choir; & Live Orchestra

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan today announced special musical performers for the 94th Oscars®, airing live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Taking the Oscars stage will be an all-star band featuring the show's music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper.

DJ D-Nice, who over the last two years united millions of people around the world with his virtual Club Quarantine parties, will perform during the show as well as at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars celebration.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. PDT, D-Nice will host the official Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party, with special guests, via Instagram Live (@dnice and @theacademy).

The Samples, the vocal group led by Jason White, also will appear in the show.

Rounding out this musical lineup in the telecast will be the return of a live orchestra, joined this year by D-Nice and the all-star band.

The producers will continue to announce musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the show.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.