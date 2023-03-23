Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere on STARZ in June

The seventh season of “Outlander” is set to premiere on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET.

Mar. 23, 2023  

STARZ announced TODAY the June 16 return of its fan-favorite time-traveling drama series "Outlander," confirming the upcoming seventh season will be split into two parts of eight episodes each, with the back half airing in 2024.

It was previously announced that the seventh season would be an extended 16 episodes. Additionally, STARZ released several first look images of the new season to quench the Droughtlander thirst. The series has already been renewed for an eighth and final season and a prequel series, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" centering on Jamie Fraser's parents has been greenlighted for a first season.

The highly anticipated seventh season of "Outlander" is set to premiere on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

STARZ previously announced several new additions to the "Outlander" family, including Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter," joining returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe as "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan as "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton as "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin as "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell as "Young Ian," David Berry as "Lord John Grey," Caitlin O'Ryan as "Lizzie Beardsley" and Paul Gorman as "Josiah" and "Keziah Beardsley."

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.



