Norbert Leo Butz, Jamie Effros & More Star in GIVE OR TAKE

Breaking Glass Pictures has announced the release of the heartfelt multi-award-winning comedy-drama GIVE OR TAKE directed by Paul Riccio. The film will open theatrically on February 11 in multiple markets, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Cape Cod, and more. It will arrive on DVD and Digital platforms on February 22.

GIVE OR TAKE follows a disillusioned New Yorker, who, upon receiving news that his father has died, goes home to Cape Cod and prepares the house for sale while sharing it with his father's temperamental live-in boyfriend. Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the different man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind.

"It's amazing. I made a film that's so personal and so real to me, but audiences have really responded to it", said Riccio. "I guess it's true - every family seesaws between emotional pain and total hilarity. Plus, mischievous raccoons and bossy real estate agents are always funny. Working with Breaking Glass has been terrific. Their love of GIVE OR TAKE and thoughtful approach to the North American rollout confirms that we made the right choice. They are a terrific partner."

"GIVE OR TAKE is the definition of a comedy with heart. It's a detailed and authentic narrative, affording real depth to the regret, resentment and misunderstanding that can take shape around a loved one's death. Led by the heart-wrenching performance of Norbert Leo Butz, GIVE OR TAKE paints a compelling, moving portrait of a son's journey to understand and accept the complexities of his father."

The film stars Dan in Real Life alum and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz alongside Jamie Effros (On), Joanne Tucker (The Report), and Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live). The Austin Chronicle hailed the film as a "genial dramedy reminiscent of Zach Braff's Garden State." The film is a refreshingly naturalistic drama with kind characters, clever writing and a sympathetic story" (Midwest Film Journal) that gives "a touching depiction of bereavement and contemplation of identity" (Screen Queens).

GIVE OR TAKE world premiered at the Woods Hole Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Feature, and went on to play numerous other festivals including Monmouth Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature, Out on Film Atlanta, winning two awards for Best Ensemble and Best Screenplay, Port Townsend Film Festival where it garnered Best Feature, Out at THE MOVIES where is snagged Best Screenplay and Audience Award for Best Feature, FilmOut San Diego, where Butz took home Best Supporting Actor; and kicked off this year's Provincetown Film Festival. Breaking Glass will release the film theatrically beginning February 2022.

"GIVE OR TAKE is that rare film that has mastered THE JOB of tackling a serious subject in a heart-warming way", said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass. "This story is honest and light-hearted, but still delivers a powerful message about coping with the death of a loved one. We are thrilled to be bringing this story and amazing ensemble cast to North American audiences."