Nominees Announced for 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

The Golden Trailer Awards, the most anticipated, fun and prestigious event honoring marketing executives and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide, today announced nominees in the 20th annual competition. Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director, proudly announced the 2019 nominees along with the show's executive producer Monica Brady. #GTA20, will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Netflix led this year's tally by studio with 66 nominations on films and series including Roma, "Stranger Things: Season 3" andBird Box, among others. Warner Bros (with subsidiaries including HBO and New Line) has 59 GTA nominations for acclaimed work on A Star is Born, "Game of Thrones, Season 8," and Aquaman, among others. Universal (including Focus and Dreamworks Animation, among others) came in third with 45 GTA nominations on films and series including Green Book, Us, and Hobbs & Shaw.

A Star Is Born earned the most nominations of any film by title with 12 followed by Roma, which earned 11 nominations and Us, which earned 10 GTA noms.

Top trailer houses in this year's competition included Trailer Park with 32 nominations, Buddha Jones with 27, and AV Squad with a total of 26.

The Golden Trailer Awards is an unconventional ceremony that honors excellence in feature film trailers and movie marketing. The GTAs recognize the trailers, posters and innovative, new experiential concepts as well as the ideas which drive the movie industry. Presented live on stage categories recognize the serious and the lighthearted, including Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer, and Best of Show, among others.

Said Watters, "The very first Golden Trailer Awards show was held 20 years ago on September 21, 1999 in New York. Over the years we have had some wonderful hosts, some very special judges, and have been able to honor many great artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create the trailers that drive audiences to theaters. For our 20th celebration, we are going all out and we have some very special surprises and guests planned. More than anything else, we are beyond elated at how this show has grown over the decades and how much a nomination and a trophy means to this community. It is a true validation of the extraordinary creative work that contributes to the success of the best films of the year."

Said Brady, "We have come a long way from the first year when Quentin Tarantino backed our vision and agreed to be a part of our celebration and served as a judge of this unique art form. This year's show will be extraordinarily special and we are looking forward to continuing our mission of honoring the best work our industry has delivered over the past year."

Confirmed judges for this year include producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, and over two dozen industry luminaries.

The celebratory show, which routinely sells out draws a heavy industry crowd of studio and network marketing executives, representatives from creative agencies, media and celebrities.

In total, Golden Trailer Awards are presented to winners across 107 diverse categories. Last year, more than 1000 studio marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand to celebrate as Create won the top honor for their work on Disney/ Marvel Studios' Black Panther trailer titled "Crown," which was lauded with the "Best of Show" award. Netflix, FOX (with FOX Searchlight and FX), and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line Cinema) were also big winners of the night taking home 13 Golden Trailer Awards each.

A full list of this year's nominees is provided below:

AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:

20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards Nominee List

Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor

SHOW CATEGORIES

Best Action

Deadpool 2, "New Power", 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation", Lionsgate, AV Squad

Mission Impossible: Fallout "Alone", Paramount, IGNITION

Shazam! "My Name", Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Sicario: Day of the Soldado "Drive", Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

A Dog's Journey "Lifetimes", Universal Pictures, Aspect

Christopher Robin "Into The Wood", Disney, The Propeller Group

Dumbo "Courage", Disney, Wild Card

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, "Universe", Warner Bros., TRANSIT

Toy Story 4, "Stories", Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Isn't It Romantic, "Complete You", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Long Shot, "This Guy", Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones

The Hustle "Work", Annapurna Pictures, Zealot

Best Documentary

Baristas "Grind", The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative

Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, "Objects", Trailer Park, Inc.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, "First Step", HBO, Zealot

They Shall Not Grow Old, "Timeless", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Drama

A Star Is Born "Not Alone", Warner Bros., GrandSon

Bohemian Rhapsody "Pressure", Fox, IGNITION

First Man "Greatest Adventure", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Green Book, "Genius", Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

The Mule "Redemption", Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Horror

Brightburn "Know", Sony, Ignition Creative

Ma "Eyes", Universal, Buddha Jones

Pet Sematary "Sometimes", Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, "Alive", CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.

Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare", Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut

Mid90s "Let's Go", A24, GrandSon

The Favourite, FOX Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Mustang "Free", Focus Features, MOCEAN

Trial by Fire "Hope", Roadside Attractions, AV Squad

Best Music

A Star Is Born "Not Alone", Warner Bros., GrandSon

Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Us "Enemy", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

White Boy Rick, "Love", Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Thriller

Bird Box "New Children", Netflix, Wild Card

Escape Room, "Boxes", Sony, Bond

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, "Innocence", Netflix, TRANSIT

The Lodge "Relentless", NEON, Zealot

Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare", Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, "Conviction", Oats Studios, MOCEAN

Borderlands 3, "Mask of Mayhem" Teaser, 2K Games, Bond

Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 4 - Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency

Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency

The Outer Worlds "Passenger", Take Two, Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece

Captive State "Run", Focus Features, Big Picture

Kin "Brothers", Lionsgate, AV Squad

Serenity "Trailer 2", Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS

The Possession of Hannah Grace "WTF", Screen Gems, The Refinery

Welcome To Marwen "Miracle", Universal Pictures, Empire Design

Most Original Trailer

Piercing "Pop" Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative

Roma "Unforgettable", Netflix, GrandSon

Searching "Go Dark", SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs "Differences", Netflix, AV Squad

Us "Enemy", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

Dark Phoenix "Special", 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Godzilla King of the Monsters "Over the Rainbow", Warner Bros., Statement Advertising

Hobbs & Shaw "Friends", Universal, Buddha Jones

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation", Lionsgate, AV Squad

Men in Black: International "Universe", Sony, Rogue Planet

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame "Reflections", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Bumblebee "Epic", Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Captain Marvel "Unstoppable", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX

Godzilla: King of the Monsters "Life", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Teaser

Anna "Elite", Lionsgate, AV Squad

Joker "Maybe Tomorrow", Warner Bros., JAX

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood "Names", Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker - Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

The Girl In The Spider's Web "Blackmail", Sony, Wild Card

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

NOT PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE SHOW:

Best Romance

A Star Is Born "Not Alone", Warner Bros., GrandSon

A Star is Born "Beautiful", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Adrift "Bon Voyage", STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Five Feet Apart "Breathe", CBS Films, Aspect

Long Shot, "This Guy", Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

A Star is Born "Time", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Captive State "Legislature", Focus Features, Buddha Jones

First Man "Greatest Adventure", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

If Beale Street Could Talk "Teaser", Annapurna Pictures, Motive

Superpower Dogs "Halo", IMAX, AV Squad

Trashiest Trailer

Child's Play "Fun", Orion, Buddha Jones

Hellboy "Big Red" Red Band Trailer, Lionsgate, Heart Sleeve Creative

Leprechaun Returns, Lionsgate, In House

Piercing "Pop" Red Band Trailer, Universal, Heart Sleeve Creative

The Happytime Murders, "Justice", STX Entertainment, MOCEAN

Best Motion/Title Graphics

A Simple Favor "Dark Side", Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

City of Joy "Joy", Netflix, Buddha Jones

Irishman, "Shell", Netflix, Open Road

Piercing "Pop" Red Band Trailer, Universal, Heart Sleeve Creative

Us, Universal Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody "Cinema Con", Fox, IGNITION

Searching "Go Dark", Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative

Serenity "Temptation", Aviron, Rogue Planet

The Girl In The Spider's Web "Burn", Sony Pictures Int'l, AV Squad

Us, Int'l Trailer "Nightmare", Universal, Buddha Jones

Best Original Score

Avengers: Endgame "Capstone", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

I'm Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, AV Squad

Midsommer "Influence", A24, AV Squad

The Favourite, FOX Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Velvet Buzzsaw, Netflix, Motive Creative

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5Million US)

Tyrel, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut

A Boy Called Sailboat, Icandy Films, The Trace House

I'm Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, AV Squad

Jonathan "Safe", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Who Will Write Our History, Abramorama, Katahdin, Twisted Pumpkin Creative

Best Faith Based Trailer

Breakthrough "Together", Disney, Seismic Productions

Holy Lands, Studio Canal, The Picture Production Company

JINPA "Samsara", NUROSTAR

Pope Francis - A Man of His Word "Listen", Focus Features, Zealot

Unbroken: Path to Redemption "Hope", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

HOME ENT CATEGORIES

Best Home Ent Action

Ant-Man and The Wasp "Bonus Trailer", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero

Avengers: Infinity War "Announce Trailer", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero

Mission Impossible: Fallout "Official Blu-ray Trailer", Paramount, Aspect

Ready Player One Target Wall "Clues", Warner Bros., Aspect

Solo: A Star Wars Story "Announce Trailer", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Comedy

Arizona "International New Media", Universal UK, The Editpool

Crazy Rich Asians, "Target Showcase Wall", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2 "Never Imagined :30", Fox, Aspect

Deadpool 2 "Baby Legs", 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

The Spy Who Dumped Me "New Style", Lionsgate, Outpost Media

Best Home Ent Drama

A Star Is Born, "Target Showcase Wall", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Bohemian Rhapsody, "Movie Event", 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

Bohemian Rhapsody "Live Aid", 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

Best Home Ent Family / Animation

Bumblebee "Yellow Lightning", Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative

Christopher Robin "Announce Trailer", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero

Incredibles 2 "Target Showcase Wall", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Trailer Park, Inc.

Mary Poppins Returns "Be A Child", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect

Smallfoot "Target Showcase Wall", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure

Ant-Man and the Wasp "Watch Me", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Trailer Park, Inc.

Aquaman, Target Wall "I Am", Warner Bros., Aspect

Avengers: Infinity War "Announce Trailer", Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald "Target Wall", Warner Bros., Seismic Productions

Replicas "VOD Trailer", Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Ammo Creative

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller

Bad Times At The El Royale "Feeling Lucky", 20th Century Fox, Giaronomo Productions

BEAT Season 1 | Prime Video "Core Trailer", Amazon Studios, Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion GmbH, BDA

Creative GmbH

In Darkness "Listen", Universal, Silk Factory Ltd

Maze Runner: The Death Cure "Destiny :60", 20th Century FOX Home Entertainment, TRANSIT

The Meg, "Target Showcase Wall", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

FOREIGN TRAILERS

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Big Brother, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.

Drug King, Netflix, Netflix

Girls of the Sun "Survivor", Cohen Media Group, Rogue Planet

Gogol: A Terrible Vengeance "Final Trailer", TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov

Master Z: "Ip Man Legacy", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Adult Life Skills, Screen Media Films, Zealot UK

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera, Caravana

Sink or Swim "Competition", Studio Canal SAS, Empire Design

Super Drags "Heroes", Netflix, Zealot

Woman at War, Magnolia Pictures, Big Science Film

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Eveyln, Grain Media, Intermission Film

Ghosthunter, Madman, The Solid State

Nureyev "International Trailer", Universal, Silk Factory Ltd

Sharkwater Extinction "Legacy", D Films, Zealot UK

The Price of Everything, Dogwoof, The Editpool

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Baby, NUROSTAR

Border "Fairy Tale", NEON, Zealot

Roma "Unforgettable", Netflix, GrandSon

Roma "Celebration", Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Rosie, Element Pictures, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

8 Trailer - A South African Horror Story, Man Makes A Picture / Rolling Thunder, DutchToast

Look Away, Vertical Entertainment, Zealot UK

Malevolent "International Trailer", Embankment Films, Silk Factory Ltd

Possum "UK Theatrical Trailer", Bankside, The Editpool

The Hole In The Ground "UK & IRE Trailer", Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Cold War "Fantasy", Amazon Studios, JAX

Slut In A Good Way "Live Free", Nacelle, Project X/AV

Temporary Difficulties "Motivation", Enjoy Movies, Stanislav Ivanov

The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, GKIDS

The Shadow Play, ENLIGHT, YSD

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Aniara "Bon Voyage", Magnolia Pictures, AV Squad

Mirai, GKIDS

My Little One, The FIlm Agency, Intermezzo Films, Good Hands

Nureyev, Universal, Silk Factory Ltd

Paris Est A Nous, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Abigail, KD Studios, Artemii Shevchenko

Beats "UK Trailer", Altitude Films, Intermission Film

JINPA "Samsara", NUROSTAR

MFKZ, GKIDS

Wild Rose "UK Trailer", Entertainment One, The Picture Production Company

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Burning "Bass", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Dead Lake, TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov

Stray, Eugeny Makharashvili

The Guilty, Nordisk Film Spring, Intermission Film

The Vanishing "Together", Saban Films, Zealot

Best Foreign Teaser

122 "Teaser", Maqam Productions, The Crew

Hidden Man "The Art of War", NUROSTAR

Shadow, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

The Blackout, TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov

The Collini Case, Constantin Film, Trailerhaus GmbH

TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Avengers: Endgame "Super Bowl Spot", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Hobbs & Shaw "New Friends/Super Bowl", Universal, Buddha Jones

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom "Roar Countdown" :30, Universal, AV Squad

Shazam! "Serious :60", Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Venom "Control", Sony, Wild Card

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dumbo "Lullaby", Disney, Wild Card

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World "Heroes", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Incredibles 2, Disney, Trailerhaus GmbH

Mary Poppins Returns "Place", The Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Toy Story 4 "Carnival", Disney, Workshop Creative

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 "Friends", 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Long Shot, "This Guy Cutdown", Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Night School "Music History", Universal Pictures / BET, Framework

The Favourite "Intrigue", FOX Searchlight Pictures, Motive

The Upside "Three Strikes", STX Films, Open Road

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

A Star Is Born "A Way Out", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

BlacKkKlansman "Dig it", Focus Features, Wild Card

Creed 2 "Get Up", MGM, Big Picture

First Man "Cost", Universal, AV Squad

If Beale Street Could Talk "Connection", Annapurna, GrandSon

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hidden Man "The Art of War" :30, NUROSTAR

Image Promo For Movies "Equally Powerful Movies", TNT4 Channel, TNT4

Paris Est A Nous "Now", Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Roma "La Casa" :60, Netflix, JAX

Roma "Feel", Netflix, GrandSon



Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 "Kittens/DMV", 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Irishman, "Shell", Netflix, Open Road

Roma "Review", Netflix, GrandSonSearching "Evidence", SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative

Solo: A Star Wars Story "Lando Style", Disney, The Refinery

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hereditary "Mother's Day :30", A24, AV Squad

Hereditary "Charlie", A24, Buddha Jones

Pet Sematary "Playing God", Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Us "Nightmare SuperBowl :60", Universal, Buddha Jones

Us "Megacation", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born "12 Notes", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

A Star Is Born "Life", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Cold Pursuit "Reaper", Lionsgate Premiere, Red57

Creed 2 "Heart", Annapurna, Wild Card

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, "Ham", Sony, Open Road

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born "Life", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Isn't It Romantic "Complete You Cutdown", Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Life Itself "Ask Out", Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates

Long Shot "Right One", Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Long Shot "This Guy Cutdown", Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Bird Box "Warning", Netflix, Wild Card

Hereditary "Favorite" :60, A24, AV Squad

The Girl in the Spider's Web "Siren" :30, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Us "Nightmare SuperBowl :60", Universal, Buddha Jones

Widows "Heist Review", 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Best Video Game TV Spot

Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 4 "Launch Trailer", Activision, gnet agency

Fallout 76 "Official Live Action Trailer", Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency

Spider-Man "Launch Spot", Sony Interactive Entertainment, gnet agency



Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ant-Man and The Wasp "War" :30, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad

Escape Room, "Rooms", Sony, Bond

The Favourite "Intrigue", FOX Searchlight Pictures, Motive

The Predator "Predators and Prey", 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Venom "Control", Sony, Wild Card



Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 "Friends", 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Deadpool 2 "Baby Legs", 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

FXX: The Revenant "Snowflakes", FX Networks, Zealot

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World "New Year's Eve", DreamWorks Animation, MOCEAN

The Favourite "Intrigue", FOX Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Free Solo "The Edge", National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Fyre Fraud, Hulu, Hulu

Momentum Generation, HBO Sports, Giaronomo Productions

They Shall Not Grow Old, "Timeless Cutdown", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Won't You Be My Neighbor "Kindness", Focus Features, Mark Wollen & Associates

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ant-Man and The Wasp "War" :30, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad

Avengers: Endgame, "Overpower", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Bumblebee "1987", Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Captain Marvel "Ready", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle "NFL :60", Netflix, Project X/AV

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

How To Train Your Dragon 3 "Last Ride", Dreamworks, Buddha Jones

Mary Poppins Returns "Place", The Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Native Son, HBO, Giaronomo

Sicario: Day of the Soldado "Drive" :30, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Captain Marvel "Buckle Up for Safe" :90, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad

Hereditary "Charlie", A24, Buddha Jones

Roma "Sound Academy", Netflix, JAX

Sucker Punch, TNT4 Channel, TNT4

The Mule "Again", Warner Bros., Wild Card

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Equalizer 2 "Protector", Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Hellboy "Then What", Lionsgate, Heart Sleeve Creative

Predator "Upgrade", Fox, Rogue Planet

Proud Mary "High Alert", Sony, Viacom Velocity

The Possession of Hannah Grace "Next", Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative

TV SPOTS FOR SERIES

Best Action TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Daredevil Season 3 "Devil", Netflix/Marvel, Trailer Park, Inc.

Luke Cage: Season 2 "Comeback/Ante Up", Netflix, AV Squad

The Boys "Spank", Amazon, Buddha Jones

The Punisher Season 2 "Reunited", Netflix, MOCEAN

Titans "So Dark (Deadpool)", Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House

Best Animation / Family TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Anne With An E "Be Yourself", Netflix, Big Picture

Biography "1000 Words" : W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock, A+E Networks, State

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power "I Got This", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Voltron Legendary Defender "Season 7 Promo", Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media

Watership Down, Netflix, Netflix

Best Comedy TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

American Vandal (Season 2) "Explosive Tease", Netflix, Zealot

Atlanta S2 "Rolling", FX Networks, In House

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2 "Star", Amazon, Buddha Jones

Tacoma FD "Mustaches", truTV, Stun

Valley Of The Boom "Revolution", National Geographic, Ignition Creative

Best Drama TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, Mark Woollen & AssociatesGame of Thrones Season 8

"Forward", HBO, JAX

Maniac "Brain Magic", Netflix, Bond

Ozark: S2 "Jailhouse", Netflix, TRANSIT

True Detective S3 "Hope 60", HBO, Bond

Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Making a Murderer 2 "Never", Netflix, Wild Card

Our Planet "Home", Netflix, MOCEAN

Shark Week "Shaq Cage", Discovery, AV Squad

The Innocent Man "Dream", Netflix, AV Squad

The Staircase "Justice", Netflix, JAX

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

American Gods Season 2 "Dear God", Starz, Bond

Game of Thrones Season 8 "Crypt", HBO, JAX

Stranger Things 3 "Summer Trailer", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road

The Umbrella Academy "Bingo", Netflix, GrandSon

Best Foreign TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a Series

BEAT Season 1 | Prime Video "Core Trailer", Amazon Studios, Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion GmbH, BDA

Creative GmbH

Flowers S2, Sister Pictures, Zealot UK

Killing Eve, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company

Arde Madrid "Teaser", Movistar+, Caravana

My Brilliant Friend, HBO, Motive

Best Graphics in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

American Horror Story S8 "Hourglass" :45, FX Networks, FX Design

Biography "1000 Words" : W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock, A+E Networks, State

Fauda "Lior's True Story", Netflix, InSync PLUS

Mayans S1 "Calendar" :30, FX Networks, FX Design

Pod Save America "Promo", HBO, Viewpoint

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

AHS8: Apocalypse "Shockwave" :30, FX Networks, In House

Castle Rock "Deaver", Hulu, Trailer Park, Inc.

Chernobyl, HBO, Motive

Homecoming "Forget", Amazon, Buddha Jones

The Haunting of Hill House "Dreams", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Music TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

American Gods Season 2 "Dear God", Starz, Bond

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2 "Star", Amazon, Buddha Jones

Stranger Things 3 "Summer Trailer", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Handmaid's Tale "Dream On", Hulu, Cricket Pictures

The Haunting of Hill House "Dreams", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Original Score TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The First 48: "Rahzel: One Man, One Mic", A+E Networks, Nice Shoes

Game of Thrones Season 8 "Forward", HBO, JAX

Iron Fist Season 2 "Promise", Netflix, MOCEAN

The Haunting of Hill House "Dreams", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series

Homecoming "Forget", Amazon, Buddha Jones

Narcos: Mexico, Netflix, Netflix

Stranger Things 3 "Summer Trailer", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Boys "Spank", Amazon, Buddha Jones

The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road

Best Voice Over in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Castle Rock S1 "This Place", Hulu, Hulu

Famous in Love "OMG Whaaat 203" :30, Freeform, AV Squad

Pod Save America "Promo", HBO, Viewpoint

The Flood, National Geographic,

The Handmaid's Tale "Morning", hulu, Wild Card

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

American Horror Story S8 "Hourglass" :45, FX Networks, FX Design

Atlanta S2 "Rolling", FX Networks, In House

Maniac "Treatment", Netflix, Bond

Stranger Things 3 "NYE Countdown", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Handmaid's Tale "Morning", hulu, Wild Card

Best Promo for a TV Network

A&E Brand Effect Campaign: Perceptual Arts IDS, A+E Networks, Nice Shoes/Attitude Post the Light HBO "Beyond the Static", HBO, Buddha Jones

Hulu "Better Ruins Everything", Hulu, Big Family Table

Image Promo For Movies "Equally Powerful Movies", TNT4 Channel, TNT4

National Geographic "Starstruck Nujeen", National Geographic,

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film (or Video Game)

Escape Room "Main Title Sequence for Film", Sony Entertainment, Greenhaus GFX

Nappily Ever After "Main Title Sequence for Film", Netflix, Greenhaus GFX

Happy Death Day 2 U "Main Title Sequence for Film", Blumhouse, Greenhaus GFX

Teen Spirit "End Credit Sequence", Automatik Entertainment, Bond

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms "Title Sequence", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

A&E Investigates, A+E Networks, Sibling Rivalry Yessian

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Opening Title Sequence", Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing

In House

Life Is Strange 2 "Main Title", Square Enix, Create Advertising London

Over Water "Opening Credits Season 1"

The Romanoffs "Opening Credit Sequence", Amazon Prime Studios, The Refinery

Best Promo for a OTO or Special

Amy Schumer: Growing "Dignified", Netflix, Big Picture, Okay Fine

Discovery SHARK WEEK "Crest", Discovery Channel, 2C Creative

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable "Moves", Netflix, Big Picture

HBO Brand "Golden Globes Promo", HBO, HBO

The Clinton Affair "Cover-up", A+E Networks, Sibling Rivalry

PRINT & INNOVATIVE

FEATURE FILM POSTERS

Best Action Poster

Creed II "Dolby", Annapurna, Concept Arts

John Wick 3 "Standoff One-Sheet", Lionsgate, LA/Lindeman Associates

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom "Ancient Futures", Universal, Concept Arts

Mission: Impossible - Fallout "Yellowstone", Paramount, Concept Arts

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

A Dog's Way Home, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Dumbo, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Incredibles 2 "Ironing Board", Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Lion King, Disney, LA/Lindman Associates

Best Billboard

Mary Poppins Returns "The Grove Billboard", Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor

Roma "Billboard", Netflix, Concept Arts

The Meg "Breakfast", WB, Concept Arts

The Punisher Season 2 "Digital Billboard", Netflix, gnet agency

Best Comedy Poster

Isn't It Romantic, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Little, Universal Pictures, The Refinery

Night School "Illustrated Wildpost", Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Hustle, UA Releasing, Concept Arts

Best Documentary Poster

Kusama Infinity, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut

Free Solo, National Geographic,

The Clinton Affair, A+E Networks, Gravillis, Inc./ Sibling Rivalry

The Portal, Stillness Project, The Trace House

Best Drama Poster

A Star Is Born, WB, Concept Arts

Green Book, Universal Pictures, The Refinery

I'm Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, BLT Communications

Roma, Netflix, Concept Arts

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

Captain Marvel "Dolby Poster", Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

The Avengers: Endgame "Payoff One-Sheet", Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Avengers: Infinity War "Payoff One-Sheet", Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best Foreign Poster

Burning, Well Go USA Entertainment, Palaceworks, INC.

Clara "Never Stop Looking", D Films, Champ & Pepper

Firecrackers, "Burn to Shine", Good Deed Entertainment, Champ & Pepper

Lo Que Podriamos Ser "Shhhhh!!!", Los Gueros Films / Qkramacara Films, ART KINGDOM

Best Horror Poster

Escape Room, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Halloween, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Curse of La Llorona, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open

The Nun, WB, Concept Arts

Best Independent Poster

Little Woods, NEON, Jump Cut

I'm Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, BLT Communications

Private Life, Netflix, P+A

The Souvenir, A24, P+A

Best International Poster

Bohemian Rhapsody "Intl One Sheet", 20th Century Fox, WORKS ADV

Roma "Intl One Sheet", Netflix, P+A

The Avengers: Endgame, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

The Darkest Minds, 20th Century Fox, Cold Open

Best Motion Poster

Deadpool 2 "Piccadilly Lights", 20th Century FOX UK, Create Advertising London

Dumbo "Beverly Center Motion Poster", Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor

Glass "Motion Posters", Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

Mary Poppins Returns "Weather Responsive Motion Poster", Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Poster

Aladdin, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Hobbs & Shaw, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood "Teaser", Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

The Lion King, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best Teaser Poster

Birds Of Passage, The Orchard, P+A

Bohemian Rhapsody, 20th Century Fox, WORKS ADV

Creed II "Adonis Teaser", Annapurna, Concept Arts

John Wick 3, Lionsgate, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best Thriller Poster

The Swerve, Spark Chamber, Jump Cut

Glass, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

Greta, Focus Features, P+A

The Predator, Fox, Concept Arts

Best Video Game Poster

Astroneer "Main Key Art", System Era Softworks

Astroneer "Discovery Poster", System Era Softworks,

Civilization "Key Art", 2K Games, Ignition Creative

Prey: Mooncrash, ArkaneStudios/Bethesda Softworks, Hammer Creative

Best Wildposts

A Dog's Journey "Wildposts", Universal, Concept Arts

Creed II "Wildposts", Annapurna, Concept Arts

Roma "Wildposts", Netflix, Concept Arts

Venom "Wildposts", Sony, LA/Lindeman Associates

Most Original Poster

Glass "Cracked", Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates

I Think We're Alone Now "Chaos", Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Rodents of Unusual Size, INDEPENDENT LENS PBS, ITVS, ITVS

POSTERS: STREAMING SERIES

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Castlevania, Netflix, InSync PLUS

Dallas & Robo, Youtube Originals, Cold Open

Next Gen "LP", Netflix, Netflix

Next Gen "LP Vertical", Netflix, Netflix

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Good Omens: Season 1 "One Sheet", Amazon, P+A

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, The Refinery

Wayne, Youtube Originals, Cold Open

Young Sheldon "Norman Rockwell Key Art", Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Formula 1 "Drive to Survive", Netflix, Netflix

Real Time with Bill Maher "And Nothing But", HBO, Concept Arts

The Inventor "One Sheet", HBO, LA/Lindeman Associates

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, Amazon Studios, Cold Open

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Black Mirror Bandersnatch, Netflix, The Refinery

Mayans S1 "Oscar Magellenes", FX Networks, In House

Sharp Objects, HBO, LA/Lindeman Associates

The First, Hulu, P+A

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Ghoul "Alt Art", Netflix, The Refinery

Ghoul "Main Art", Netflix, The Refinery

Preacher, AMC, LA/Lindeman Associates

Tell Me A Story, CBS All-Access, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

American Gods: Season 2 "Character Banners", Starz, P+A

Doom Patrol "Character Posters", Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House

Mayans S1 "Wild Post", FX Networks, In House

Ozark "Wildposts", Netflix, The Refinery

INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Deadpool 2, "Ashes", 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

First Man VR Experience: Apollo 11, NBC Universal, Create Advertising Group

Free Solo "Climbing El Capitan 360 Video", National Geographic,

Mid90s "Tiny Ass Board", A24, GrandSon

Us "11:11", Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Castle Rock S1 "Campaign", Hulu, Cause + Effect; Unfold

Discovery SHARK WEEK "Crest", Discovery Channel, 2C Creative

Stranger Things 3 "NYE Countdown", Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Handmaid's Tale S2 "Campaign", Hulu, Percival & Associates (P+A); 15/40; Unfold; VaynerMedia

Valley Of The Boom "Right Idea, Wrong Time Ep. 1 Pets.com", National Geographic, Ignition Creative

Best Viral Campaign

BlacKkKlansman "Digital Campaign", Focus Features, GrandSon

Eighth Grade "Digital Campaign", A24, GrandSon

Hereditary "Digital Campaign", A24, Bond

Hulu "World Record Egg", Hulu, Egg Gang

Once Upon a Deadpool, "Viral Campaign", 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Length Film

Escape Room "Puzzle", Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

Mid90s "Tiny Ass Board", A24, GrandSon

Searching "Her Call For Help 9x16", Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, "Ham", Sony, Open Road

The Girl in the Spider's Web "Cleanse", Sony Picture International, Zealot

Best TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris "Swipe Up for Amy Sedaris", truTV, truTV

Daredevil Season 3 "Dex Insta", Netflix, MOCEAN

Our Planet, "Frog", Netflix, MOCEAN

Thursday Night Football Presents: Parker Strong: How the New England Patriots Became Super Heroes | TNF

Presents, NFL Media, NFL Media

Valley Of The Boom "Right Idea, Wrong Time Ep. 2 Flooz", National Geographic, Ignition Creative

Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)

A Star is Born "Experience", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Love, Death & Robots "Anti Radio", Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Super Troopers 2 HE "Radio Check", 20th Century Fox, The Refinery

The Possession of Hannah Grace "Holiday Radio", SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative

Won't You Be My Neighbor "Faith", Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates





