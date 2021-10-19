Netflix Announces TO ALL THE BOYS Spinoff Series

Netflix TODAY announced it has picked up the new Y/A series XO, Kitty, a spinoff inspired by the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise and New York Times best-selling book series by Jenny Han.

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

The new dreamed series will consist of 10 30-minute episode and will star Anna Cathcart, who also starred in the films. Watch the series announcement below.

The story isn't over just yet. ? XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. ✨ pic.twitter.com/J6ETFFyPlv - To All The Boys: Always and Forever (@toalltheboys) October 18, 2021

Anna Cathcart got her BIG BREAK after her first TV audition when she was chosen after a multi- nationwide search to play the lead role of Agent Olympia in the Emmy Award winning PBS children's series, Odd Squad. Within the week she was packed and ready to begin her adventure of living and working in Toronto. The role earned her a Canadian Screen Award as well as a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Since Odd Squad, Anna has expanded her career, joining the lead casts of Disney's hit musical Descendants as Dizzy, and Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy as scene-stealing youngest sister Kitty Covey. In addition, she was the lead of Brat TV's Zoe Valentine, Molly in Disney Channel's movie Spin, Young Drizella in the long-running TV drama Once Upon a Time, and Anna in the Disney Channel series Fast Layne. She hosted the web series Letters To with Picturestart, featuring a slate of award-winning authors. In her first animation, Anna joined the all-star cast of the highly anticipated Star Wars:Visions anthology as Lop, in the short Lop and Ocho. Anna was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. She lives with her supportive parents, big sister and dog Mia.

Photo Credit: Lucia Tan