Netflix Announces INDIAN MATCHMAKING Season Two

Netflix has announced that Indian Matchmaking will return for its second season on August 10.

The job of Mumbai's premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match.

This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new - with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an "ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian" diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

Check out first look photos from the upcoming second season here: