Neil Patrick Harris Launches New Wondercade Company

Today, Emmy and Tony Award-Winning Actor and New York Times Bestselling Author, Neil Patrick Harris, announced the launch of his new business venture, Wondercade, a free, weekly email newsletter that aims to inform and inspire readers with content across a host of lifestyle categories.

The debut newsletter will launch on Wednesday, October 6th, with weekly installments sent every Wednesday afternoon. Users can sign up now at www.wondercade.com.

"I've always loved entertaining, and I seek out new experiences whenever and wherever I can. While I do enjoy sharing my passions with the world on various social media platforms, I'm supremely thrilled to now have a singular dedicated destination to celebrate the people, places, and things I find interesting," said Harris, Wondercade's Founder. "Wondercade's mission statement is that 'life should be entertaining'. My hope is that, with Wondercade, we all can eat and drink more tastefully, travel and consume more adventurously, live more stylishly and just generally be reminded that a life spent in good company is a life well-lived."

Wondercade is inspired by Harris' interests and passions - as well as those of his family and friends, many of whom will serve as correspondents. Each newsletter offers readers a mix of inspiration and information. From filling one's home with interesting art or making a delicious meal, to learning about once-in-a-lifetime experiences or discovering a new game, each weekly email is infused with Harris' signature sense of wit, magic and, well... wonder.

Wondercade is a partnership between Harris, InsideHook Studios, and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). To sign up and receive Wondercade's weekly email newsletters and for more information, please visit www.wondercade.com.