Natalie Morales to Join THE TALK as Permanent Co-Host

Former TODAY Show anchor Natalie Morales has been announced to join CBS' THE TALK as a permanent co-host. She will officially join the panel on Monday, October 11.

Morales recently left NBC News after 22 years, stating that she planned "to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure." She is expected to continue with DEADLINE through the end of the year and will receive an on-air farewell from THE TODAY SHOW within the next few weeks.

Originally joining as a new anchor in 2002 at MSNBC, Morales was appointed as news reader on THE TODAY SHOW in 2011. Since then, she had relocated to California to take on Access and west coast assignments from TODAY. She joined Dateline in 2020.

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.