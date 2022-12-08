NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE to Return to Puerto Rico For Spanish Language Countdown

ABC and dick clark productions announced TODAY that "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" will return to Puerto Rico as the first countdown on the show to welcome the New Year with Puerto Rican actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez as co-host.

Multi-platinum selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will also be in attendance to give a spectacular performance. Last year, the Island was the inaugural destination for the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown.

The new year's celebration in Puerto Rico will again take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, the Caribbean's premier entertainment and nightlife complex, boasting one of the largest digital display systems in the world. Puerto Rico's countdown will be the first and occur at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST.

"We are very excited to again host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on our Island to lead the countdown in welcoming 2023. Puerto Rico's participation in this high-caliber event celebration will allow us to continue projecting to the world everything we have to offer as we head into our peak tourism season," said Pedro Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico. "We will again be front and center on national television to promote Puerto Rico's beauty, culture and attractions and continue driving our booming tourism industry and economic development."

"I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event," said co-host Roselyn Sanchez. "We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!"

"What a blessing to be a part of the New Year's Rockin' Eve tradition from my home island of Puerto Rico that represents and means so much!" Farruko said. "We are going to give you guys an unforgettable night! You can't miss it. See you on the 31st!"

Sanchez joins the show's previously announced star-studded lineup, including 18-time host Ryan Seacrest and co-hosts Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Ciara, Billy Porter, and D-Nice. Farruko will ring in the New Year as the headliner in Puerto Rico, taking the stage to perform a medley of hits.

Farruko joins THE LINEUP of previously announced performers including Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT, and Wiz Khalifa. Additional performers will be announced in the lead up to show night.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' will air SATURDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/9:00 p.m. AST.

As previously announced:

Eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Disneyland will become this year's inaugural host destination and home to an additional "Rockin' Eve" celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland segments are pre-taped prior to the New Year's holiday. Expect performances in Disneyland Resort by Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and TXT.

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown and will give a spectacular performance of his own.

After serving as the official L.A. Party DJ at last year's show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year's L.A. co-host. Performers at the LA Party include Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre, and Wiz Khalifa.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022', the 50th-anniversary show of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special and the number one entertainment telecast of 2021 grew to a 4-year high in Total Viewers (19.6 million), hitting 24.2 million Total Viewers and a 7.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.