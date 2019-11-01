Music From NBC's PERFECT HARMONY is Available Now

Fans of the NBC Thursday night comedy hit "Perfect Harmony" will now be able to download the cast performances of timeless hits they've enjoyed from the TV series on all digital platforms, it was announced today by Hollywood Records and FOX Music. Starring Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, "Perfect Harmony" regularly features new performances of timeless classics sung by the show's cast, which will now be released digitally as "The PERFECT HARMONY EP" on a weekly basis. "Perfect Harmony" airs Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC.

"Perfect Harmony" is a half-hour comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Bradley Whitford, "The West Wing") unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The cast includes Anna Camp ("Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Good Girls Revolt"), Will Greenberg ("Wrecked," "The Grinder"), Tymberlee Hill ("Marry Me," "Drunk History"), Rizwan Manji ("The Magicians," "Schitt's Creek"), Geno Segers ("Banshee") and Spencer Allport.

Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, the music producers behind the mega-successful television series "Glee," who together have produced more top 40 charting singles than anyone in Billboard history, produced and arranged all of the classic songs for "The PERFECT HARMONY EP."

"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company. Lesley Wake Webster ("Life in Pieces," "Speechless") writes and executive produces the series along with Jason Winer ("Modern Family," "Single Parents") as director and executive producer. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders ("Glee," "American Horror Story") and Jon Radler are also executive producers on the show.

"PERFECT HARMONY EP" TRACK LIST:

1. "Glorious" Performed by Rizwan Manji, Anna Camp, Will Greenburg

2. "9 to 5" Performed by Anna Camp

3. "Here You Come Again" Performed by Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams, Rizwan Manji, Desi Dennis-Dylan

4. "We Are The Champions" Performed by Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams

5. "Battle Hymn Of The Republic" Performed by Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Desi Dennis-Dylan

6. "Electric Boogie" Performed by Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Desi Dennis-Dylan, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji

7. "Halloween Medley" Performed by Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill

Please visit the official show site at: www.nbc.com/perfect-harmony





Related Articles View More TV Stories