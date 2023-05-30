'Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway: Live in Nashville' Airs on PBS in June

A gifted acoustic guitarist and banjo player who has also made a name for herself as a songwriter and vocalist, Molly Tuttle rose from playing in her father’s bluegrass band to becoming one of the leading lights of modern folk, bluegrass, and Americana before she reached her mid-twenties.

In 2022, she released Crooked Tree, which earned her Best Album of the Year from the International Folk Music Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

On February 14, 2023, she performed a dynamic concert with her acclaimed band, Golden Highway, in an intimate setting in downtown Nashville. The concert was captured in MOLLY TUTTLE AND GOLDEN HIGHWAY: LIVE IN NASHVILLE, part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, June 3, 2023 (check local listings).

An in-demand collaborator with virtuosic flatpicking, clawhammer and cross-picking guitar skills, Tuttle’s 2019 debut album When You’re Ready received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing first album.”

Tuttle’s accolades include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name” from her 2017 Rise EP. She was named Female Vocalist of the Year (2022) by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and won consecutive trophies for Guitar Player of the Year (2017-18), the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that award.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances.

Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.