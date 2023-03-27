Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers & More Join SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Lineup

"Saturday Night Live" returns April 1 with Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson making her hosting debut. Brunson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

Lil Yachty will perform as musical guest for the first time. His latest album, "Let's Start Here," debuted at #1 on Billboard's top rock and alternative charts.

Molly Shannon will return to Studio 8H to host "SNL" for the second time on April 8. Shannon stars in "A Good Person," currently in theaters, and the third season of "The Other Two," premiering May 4 on HBO Max.

Jonas Brothers will take the stage as musical guest for the third time. Their new album, "The Album," featuring the upcoming single "Waffle House," is set to be released May 12.

Academy Award nominee Ana de Armas will host "SNL" for the first time on April 15. De Armas stars in "Ghosted," premiering April 21 on Apple TV+.

Karol G will make her first appearance as musical guest. Her newest album, "Mañana Será Bonito," is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, "SNL" streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

This season "SNL" is currently the #1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

"Saturday Night Live" won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.