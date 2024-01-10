Melissa Peterman To Host 11th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards

Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman, currently on CBS #1 Comedy YOUNG SHELDON and the executive producer and host of the game show Person, Place or Thing for FOX First Run, returns to host the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, presented by Ardell, bringing her humor and talent to the star-studded event.

The MUAHS Awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The announcement was made TODAY by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

Peterman is well-known for portraying ‘Barbra Jean' on the television series Reba. She recently co-starred with Lacey Chabert in the Christmas movie Haul Out the Holly on the Hallmark Channel and reunited with Reba McEntire in The Hammer for Lifetime.

Melissa has hosted several other competition shows including Fox's Punchline, CMT's The Singing Bee, ABC Family's Dancing Fools, and ABC's Bet on Your Baby. She competed in Food Network's Worse Cooks in America and is a favorite on the Fox game shows 25 WORDS OR LESS and Pictionary.

Peterman created, produced, and starred in a pilot with Valerie Bertinelli and Nicole Sullivan called Valerie's Hot Dish and is a frequent guest host on Access Live and Daily POP. Her first televised comedy special, Melissa Peterman: Am I the Only One?, aired on CMT.

Her additional television credits include ‘Bonnie Wheeler' in the People Choice Award-winning Freeform series Baby Daddy, executive producer/star of CMT's Working Class, Retired at 35, Surviving Suburbia, Rita Rocks, Just Shoot Me, Cedric, AMERICAN DAD and Disney's Sydney to the Max, and Dusty Peacock.

Peterman made her feature film debut in the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning movie Fargo. Other film credits include 40 Is the New Dead, Here Comes the Boom, and Dirty Politics. She has toured with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack. A long-standing guest of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Melissa has hosted the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl since 2004. She also hosts the LA Phil's annual Holiday Sing-Along at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on Rocky, Star Trek, Mask and Raging Bull, will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.