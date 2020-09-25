Matt Bomer, Sara Bareilles, and More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally syndicated morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” announces the lineup of guests.

"Waitress" composer Sara Bareilles will perform her song "More Love" on Monday, Sept. 28, while "Boys in the Band" star Matt Bomer appears on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records.

Matthew Staton Bomer was born in Webster Groves, Greater St. Louis, Missouri, to Elizabeth Macy (Staton) and John O'Neill Bomer IV, a Dallas Cowboys draft pick. Matt was raised in Spring, Texas, and educated at Klein High School, near Houston. After school, he attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Bomer then relocated to New York to forge a career in acting.



Theater work followed, but his television break came with a small part in All My Children (1970). This lead to a reoccurring role in Guiding Light (1952) as murderous Ben Reade. Further success in TV followed including parts in Tru Calling (2003), Chuck (2007) and the lead role in Traveler (2007) . Bomer also scored film roles in projects such as Flightplan (2005) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006). In 2009, he was cast in the lead role of criminal mastermind Neal Caffrey in Fox's WHITE COLLAR (2009).

Check out the full list of guests here:

Monday, Sept. 28 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with actor RAINN WILSON and chat about the series "Utopia" and the film "Blackbird." Also, "Live @ Home: House Calls" kicks off with DR. HOLLY PHILLIPS sharing what should be in every parent's first aid kit, and SARA BAREILLES performs her song "More Love."

Tuesday, Sept. 29 - Actor MATT BOMER discusses his role in "The Boys in the Band," and "Live @ Home: House Calls" continues with DR. DORIS DAY demonstrating how to put together a first aid kit for your skin.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 - Kelly and Ryan speak with country star TIM MCGRAW, and DR. JENNIFER ASHTON answers the top questions people are asking doctors as part of "Live @ Home: House Calls."

Thursday, Oct. 1 - LILY COLLINS returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Emily in Paris," and "Live @ Home: House Calls" concludes with DR. GAIL SALTZ sharing solutions for "quarantine blues." Plus, TIM MCGRAW performs his song "I Called Mama."

Friday, Oct. 2 - Kelly and Ryan talk to journalist ANDERSON COOPER, and KATHIE LEE GIFFORD talks about the film "Then Came You."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

