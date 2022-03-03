'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Is the No. 1 Daytime Talker for the 2nd Straight Week

During the week of Feb. 14, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - for the 2nd straight week in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.435 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), by 18% in Total Viewers (2.435 million vs. 2.072 million) and by 20% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew week to week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 4% in Total Viewers (2.435 million vs 2.351 million) and held steady with the prior week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

On average for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), topping "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+70% - 2.435 million vs. 1.447 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.