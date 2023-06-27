Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE

This episode of The Bachelorette will air Monday, July 3rd 2023, at 9/8c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE

Fresh off the release of her six-song Big Loud Records debut, Unlocked, multi-platinum powerhouse Lauren Alaina will take the stage on an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelorette.

The episode will feature a special one-on-one date with an intimate performance of an all-new, unreleased song by Alaina for the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson. This episode of The Bachelorette will air Monday, July 3rd 2023, at 9/8c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Alaina's newest chapter, Unlocked, is opening up a fresh lane for the versatile triple threat, showing off an early taste of a larger body of work to come later this year.

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina is unlocking a new era, releasing her debut EP with the label out now. The six-song set fittingly titled Unlocked reintroduces the multi-faceted star, stripping back every layer and allowing fans to know her more than ever before.

Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson.

The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and Jason Aldean. She's headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices.

The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS' Beyond The Edge, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.

Photo by Robby Klein



